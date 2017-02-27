Stone Soup fundraiser Tuesday

A variety of local restaurants, such as Rupes and the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, will come together to compete in the 13th annual Stone Soup fundraiser, and one will walk away with the award for Bingham County's best soup. Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) is hosting the soup cook-off from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Mountain View Middle School.

"It is a chance for our community to come together and have a really good time with food, friends, and competition," said SEICAA coordinator Traci Hebdon.

