Stop for school buses

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints against drivers passing school buses with their red lights on and the stop arm out. These complaints are mostly happening on Highway 39 where the new road construction was done last year putting in a turn lane from 500 West to 690 West.

This is the same area sheriff deputies patrolled before Thanksgiving.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said, "I believe that people are confused that since the turn lane is there that they do not need to stop for the school bus with the stop arm out. This is not correct. When a driver is on a roadway that is less than four lanes, he or she must come to a stop when a school bus has activated its red lights and the stop arm is out."

Officers have been out working to spot these violations. Officers will also be on school buses to spot violators.

