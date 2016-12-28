Story #4 of the Top 10 stories of the year

The year 2016 was good for fundraisers to help those in need.

On Friday, Jan. 15, then 7-year-old Deshca DeMoss suffered burns over approximately 25 percent of her body. Sixteen percent of her burns were third degree; 9 percent were second degree burns. She is the daughter of Dene and Danielle DeMoss. She was helping her grandmother prepare a birthday party for her brother.

Her grandmother had just let the kitchen and gone into her room. Deshca found lighter on the kitchen table.

Deshca's uncle, Steve Wood, said, "It is supposed a spark from the lighter caught Deshca's clothes on fire. "My mother (Deshca's grandmother) came rushing out of her room when she heard Deshca screaming bloody murder. She grabbed Deshca and put her into the shower under cold water and then called 911."

