Students at Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade briefly told to 'shelter in place'

Students at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade were "sheltered in place" for about five minutes on Wednesday.

"At no time were the students or school in any danger during this incident," Blackfoot Police Capt. Scott Gay said.

As stated on the Facebook page of the Blackfoot Police Department: At approximately 1:15 pm, Blackfoot Police received 3rd party information of a suicidal subject at a residence near the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School.

The school was placed in a “shelter in place” status to ensure student safety for approximately 5 minutes.

Officers were able to determine the subject was not in the area and the person was found by another law enforcement agency. They made contact with the individual and determined she was safe.

School Resource Office (SRO) Sgt. Todd Myler said, "There was a concern in the immediate area (of the school), so we had the students 'shelter in place.'"

He is the SRO at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade. Students stay inside when they are told to "shelter in place."

Myler continued, "Once we found out the threat wasn't there, about five minutes later, we lifted the 'shelter in place' order."