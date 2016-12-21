Students deliver turkeys and a $4,925 check to the Community Food Pantry

The students and teachers from the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade raised $7,000 for the Community Food Pantry's Christmas boxes. The students delivered 125 turkeys and a check for $4,925 to the pantry.

"Classes are challenged to bring in money to donate to the Community Dinner Table," said Principal Ryan Wilson. "And help families in the community receive commodities that will help them this Christmas Season. The winning class for the day puts on the ‘turkey hat’ and parades around the school squawking like turkeys. It is a fun competition between classes."