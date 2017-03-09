Students learn about Iditarod

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is one of the favorite teaching blocks of second grade teachers at Ridge Crest Elementary. The teachers—Kathy Behrend, Jill Bonnel and Trina Heiner—helped to organize a field trip about conditions that can be found at the Iditarod for their students at Rose Pond on Thursday.

Behrend said, "I love the Iditarod. Dogs and the mushers run 10-days in 55 below zero temperatures. They are athletes."

Dave Harman, Linda Janson and Joyce Epperson from Silver Sage Mushing in Ashton brought sled dogs and sleds.

The dogs were on a line. The second graders could pet all of them.

"I won't have a dog that's not friendly," Janson said. "For the next generation to enjoy this sport, they need to be able to approach these dogs."

Silver Sage Mushing has competed in sled dog races in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Silver Sage Mushing.

Fourth grade teacher Trent Herbst from Ketchum, Idaho, is competing in the 2017 Iditarod run.

For the entire story, read the Friday, March 10, edition of the Morning News.