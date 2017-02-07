Students qualify for State Invent Idaho contest

The Eastern Regional Invent Idaho Competition took place last weekend at Stalker Elementary. Thirty-eight students presented 25 inventions. All inventions qualified for the Invent Idaho State Competition that will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

Students from the elementary schools in the Blackfoot School District—Stalker, Fort Hall, Groveland, Ridge Crest, Stoddard and Wapello—competed as well as two teams from Pocatello High School. The high school teams competed in the working model category.

Students can submit their inventions in five categories—Jules Verne, games, adaptations, working and non-working.

The Jules Verne is a futuristic category. In the adaptation category, students invent improvements on what already exists. Games must be unique. A working model works. A non-working model presents the idea but not in a working form.

In all categories, students research if their idea already exists.

Debbie Cochrane, Blackfoot School District Elementary Gifted and Talented teacher works with these second through fifth graders in the elementary schools. Blackfoot students have participated in the competition since 2004.

