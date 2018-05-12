Students question Little

BCCLC Middle School teacher Craig Gerard encouraged his student, Zayra Munoz, to write an email to gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little to invite him to visit the school on Friday. Eighth grader Zayra Munoz invited gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little to visit her school and answer questions. On Friday morning, he spent about an hour answering students' questions. Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little answered questions posed to him by seventh and eighth grade students attending the Blackfoot Charter Middle School on Friday. Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little answered questions posed to him by seventh and eighth grade students attending the Blackfoot Charter Middle School on Friday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little visited seventh and eighth graders at the Blackfoot Charter Middle School on Friday morning. He was invited to visit the school by eighth grader Zayra Munoz.
In her email, Munoz wrote, "… We would like to hear how you would work to make education more affordable and increase our abilities to move into college. We are also curious about your thoughts on the future of jobs in the Idaho. How do you plan to improve the ability for us to find high-paying jobs that will keep us in Idaho if you are elected to governor?"
On Friday, Zayra and other students had opportunity to ask the Lt. Gov. those questions.
To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, May 12, edition of the Morning News.

Category: