Students question Little

Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little visited seventh and eighth graders at the Blackfoot Charter Middle School on Friday morning. He was invited to visit the school by eighth grader Zayra Munoz.

In her email, Munoz wrote, "… We would like to hear how you would work to make education more affordable and increase our abilities to move into college. We are also curious about your thoughts on the future of jobs in the Idaho. How do you plan to improve the ability for us to find high-paying jobs that will keep us in Idaho if you are elected to governor?"

On Friday, Zayra and other students had opportunity to ask the Lt. Gov. those questions.

To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, May 12, edition of the Morning News.