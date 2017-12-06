Sugar-Salem beats Panthers in close contest

THOMAS - In a game that is a possible preview of the 3A girls state playoffs coming up in February, the Snake River Lady Panthers and the Sugar-Salem Diggers waged a battle on Tuesday night that was worthy of the pre-game billing. The Diggers, currently the top ranked team in the classification and the Panthers, currently the third ranked team, went toe to toe for most of the game, with first the Panthers having control, and then the Diggers taking over midway through the second period.

At the end of the game, the Diggers would be holding an eight point advantage by a final score of 45-37.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.