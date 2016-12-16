Sugar-Salem beats top ranked Firth

By FRED DAVIS

FIRTH - The top spot in any sports ranking is always a tenuous position. So many things can happen to a team in a very short time. Injuries, suspensions one bad play or bad game, any of these can dethrone a program for a short time before they get their bearings back and resume play the way that they normally do.

This happened to the Firth Cougars on Thursday night, when they entertained the Sugar-Salem Diggers for a non conference tilt on the Cougars home court.

Sugar-Salem came into the game with a 3-1 record, all against 3A teams and they have carried with them a reputation over the years as one of the best 3A teams in this part of the state. Their gym is littered with state championship banners and the team carries itself with a sense of accomplishment and pride.

