Sugar-Salem buries Lady Panthers

SUGAR CITY - The Lady Panther of Snake River have been looking like they could storm through the season without stumbling. That thought has been erased from the minds of the players as they found out just who the defending state champions really are. Despite a 3-2 start to the season, including a loss to the 2A Firth Lady Cougars, the Diggers are who we thought they were, they are the defending champs and must be knocked off their throne before they will just give it up. The Diggers were able to get off to a great start on Tuesday, shooting the ball well and forcing turnover after turnover on the Panthers and the end result was a 68-39 win, the first loss of the year for the Panthers.

