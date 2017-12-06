Suicide prevention presented at Firth High School

"The millisecond I jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge to the bay below, I felt instant regret," suicide survivor Kevin Hines stated on a website that was downloaded for the assembly at Firth High School on Tuesday.

He continued, “I said to myself, ‘What have I done? I don’t want to die, God please save me,’” as he was hurtling to almost certain death in September 2000. “The moment I hit free fall was an instant regret—I recognized that I made the greatest mistake in my life and I thought it was too late.”

And so, the Firth High School student body was introduced to the subject of suicide and how to recognize its symptoms. Jillane Murray, a junior at FHS, developed this presentation for her Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project. The project is entitled "You Matter."

