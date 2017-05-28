Summer projects for school maintenance

During the coming summer months the Blackfoot School District's Maintenance Department plans to be busy making the much needed repairs covered by the bond that was passed in March.

One of the first things that maintenance director Hal Silzley plans to tackle is the Blackfoot High School track. There are several places including large cracks, peeling rubber surface and a bump in the track that are in need of repair and have made the track too dangerous to host track meets at the school. The Track Doctor, a company who builds and repairs high school tracks, to perform the repairs.

