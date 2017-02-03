Summer Tennis Program Registration

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The 2017 Youth Summer Tennis Program has announced dates and sign ups for this coming season by Coaches Brinton Jefferis and Ame Johnson. This will be the 26th annual tennis program for the youth, so don't miss out on the sign ups as classes do fill up fast and space is limited.

Sign ups will begin on Monday, February 6 and will continue through Friday, February 10. Sign ups will take place at Stoddard Elementary School (Right next to the High School) and will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. nightly. (If parents are unable to attend in person, please contact Brinton Jefferis at 208-681-6697).

