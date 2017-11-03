SUP puts monument at Ferry Butte

About 50 people were present for the dedication and unveiling of the monument to honor early pioneers who built a ferry across the Snake River on Thursday. The area is known as Ferry Butte.

Members of the Grove City (Blackfoot) Sons of the Utah Pioneers (SUP) sponsored this monument and worked to discover its history.

Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "I realized I had an idyllic childhood, being raised one-half mile from Ferry Butte. I knew every magpie nest and rabbit hole around here."

He continued, "The Snake River was a barrier for pioneers heading west. The first Idaho Territorial Legislature issued a permit in 1864 to Jacob Meek and John Gibson to operate their ferry across the Snake River at Ferry Butte. It cost was $4 for each wagon. The livestock swam."

Carter related a number of stories about Ferry Butte.

