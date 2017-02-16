Supplemental levy discussed at Snake River

Snake River School District trustees hosted a cottage meeting about the supplemental levy and met for their regular monthly meeting. Both meetings took place at the Snake River High School.

On Tuesday, March 14, SR patrons are asked to vote on the $750,000 supplemental levy proposed by the district. Money raised by the supplemental levy would be used for general operational expenses—salaries, supplies, benefits. Twenty-five people attended the cottage meeting.

Two years ago, patrons approved a supplemental levy of $775,000; in 2013, patrons approved a supplemental levy for $900,000.

Trustee Annis Williams said, "The levy is going down."

Trustee Kim Kunz said, "We are on a good track; we are being as frugal as we can to take care of needs."

Trustee Carol Hepworth said, "With this supplemental levy, we are investing in our kids' education."

"We have been able to build the district's contingency fund and cut costs as we put our students first," trustee Kent Miller said.

Superintendent David Kerns said, "Services have increased as we ask for less money."

One patron said, "The fact you lowered it by $25,000 helps a lot."