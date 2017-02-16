Supplemental levy discussed at Snake River High School

THOMAS — Snake River School District trustees hosted a cottage meeting about the supplemental levy and met for their regular monthly meeting. Both meetings took place at the Snake River High School.

On Tuesday, March 14, SR patrons are asked to vote on the $750,000 supplemental levy proposed by the district. Money raised by the supplemental levy would be used for general operational expenses—salaries, supplies, benefits. Twenty-five people attended the cottage meeting.

Two years ago, patrons approved a supplemental levy of $775,000; in 2013, patrons approved a supplemental levy for $900,000.

Trustee Annis Williams said, "The levy is going down."

