Support for boys' soccer in Firth

About thirty soccer players, their families and supporters attended the November school board meeting last Thursday in Firth in support of the high school’s boys’ soccer program.

Firth trustees agreed two years ago that the boys’ soccer program had to fund itself for the first two years and then the school board would consider adding it as a full-fledged program. The trustees have reached no decision yet about the boys’ soccer program at Firth.

Superintendent Sid Tubbs said, “The soccer program ended in the black. It was $181 in the plus side of things.”

The superintendent and board members reported on the curriculum survey. The survey asked students and patrons, “Do we have enough electives?”

“We have raw data right now,” Superintendent Sid Tubbs said. “It’s pretty apparent that students and parents would like more electives. We asked people to list their first and second preferences and for their ideas on how to pay for it.

“Parents said they would require their student to take the elective for an entire school year which would help us fund the position,” trustee Wade Christensen said.

The total number of parents and students who took this survey was 224 parents; 269 students.

Tubbs said, “We have a lot of good information; it will take time to go through it.”

He encouraged people to contact Firth High School Principal Jeff Gee, members of the school board and himself to express their opinions.

“We will be making some decisions in the next couple months for the hiring of teachers and the putting together of schedules,” Tubbs said.