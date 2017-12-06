Supreme Court rules in favor of Blackfoot

CITY OF BLACKFOOT NEWS RELEASE

In late 2014, a local building owner filed suit against the City of Blackfoot alleging an improper and illegal method to how the City's sewer fees were being charged. Initially, the Magistrate Court ruled in favor of the City finding that sewer fee structure was appropriate and lawful. This was appealed to the District Court level, which also ruled in favor of the City. It was then appealed to the Supreme Court. After the matter was presented to the Supreme Court, the final ruling in October, 2017 was in favor of the City, unanimously holding that the sewer fees charged by the City were lawful and appropriate.