A Blackfoot couple is offering lessons and practice in swing and ballroom dancing. Friday evening was the second session of dancing they have offered, at no cost to whomever would like to learn.

Alex and Anne met at swing and ballroom dancing practice while they were both students at BYU-Idaho.

"Alex would offer his hand to ask me to dance every time," Anne said. "It was only after we had been dancing together for awhile that he actually asked me out on a date and started talking to me," Anne said with a smile. Alex was standing just barely out of earshot with a worried look on his face as Anne was relating how they met.

The dance session was held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the LDS Church on Mount Putnam Drive. Friday's lesson started with the triple step. Soon couples were swinging and twirling to the music.

"This is the second time we've done this and we plan to do this regularly," Anne said. "For the first few months, it will probably be a monthly event if we continue to have a good turn out. Eventually, we might just do it quarterly — but it will all depend on demand. It will be fun to meet others in the community who like to dance or who want to learn."

The next dance lesson and practice held by the Alex and Anne North will be be published in the Life In Blackfoot Facebook group and on the Community Calendar in the print edition of the Morning News.