Talents used to define careers

Alexia Hatton, a sophomore at Firth High School, holds one of her paintings to demonstrate one of her talents. The aim of her STAR project was to help students identify their talents in hopes of achieving their goals.  
LESLIE MIELKE
Monday, February 20, 2017
To help members of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Business Professionals of America (BPA) at Firth High School, sophomore Alexia Hatton developed a project to help individuals identify their talents, abilities and passion.
Hatton is competing in the STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) event, National Programs in Action, Occupational division. She placed first at districts and will compete April 5-7 at the state competition in Boise.
“We each have unique talents, abilities, interests and passions,” she said. “I wanted students to discover what they are good at.”
