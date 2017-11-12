Tall tales to be heard at Snake River Community Library on Monday evening

The Snake River School/Community Library is hosting a Family Library Night at 6 p.m. this evening, Monday, Nov. 13. The library is located 922 W. Hwy. 39.

With the theme of "Tall Tales" a giant beanstalk has been designed to climb up to the ceiling. The giant Paul Bunyan is also making an appearance at family reading night.

Three story tellers will be spinning their yarns. Crafts are available; refreshments will be served. Anyone who brings in his or her original "tall tale" will have a chance to win one of three Kindles.