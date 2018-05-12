Tanner brothers speak about their father

Earl Tanner had a special talent for inventing and building farm machinery which would greatly reduced the hand-labor needed to grow food on the farm. As a result, a machine shop was born on Airport Road. He would not only invent and build new machines, but he would also build many of the machine tools that he used in his agriculture business.

His sons—Harvey and David Earl—with the help of others, presented an overview of the life and accomplishments of their father, Earl Tanner, to members of the Grove City Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers (SUP) on Thursday, April 26.

Tanner and his wife, Lottie, and their boys lived northeast of Blackfoot long enough to have the country road named after them and another Tanner family: Tanner Lane.

To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, May 12, edition of the Morning News.