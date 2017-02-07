Tax aid available

Tax Aid through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is available each week in Blackfoot and Fort Hall. There is no charge for this service.

"All taxes are prepared on a first come, first served basis," lead preparer Harrison Gerstlauer said. "People will be asked to sing-in on a sheet when they arrive."

Tax Aid is free to low income and senior citizens. Taxes are filed by E-filing. A paper copy of tax returns is available if people would prefer to mail their tax returns.

Each Monday, AARP Tax Aid preparers are available from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Senior Citizen Center, 20 E. Pacific St., Blackfoot, through Monday, April 17.

Each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, AARP Tax Aid preparers are in the basement of the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 288 W, Pacific, Blackfoot, from 5 to 8 p.m. Preparers will work through Thursday, April 13, at Lighthouse Assembly.

In Fort Hall, AARP Tax Aid preparers are available from 6 to 9 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday at the Fort Hall Library. On Saturday, the AARP Tax Aid preparers are available from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Tribal Tax Building.

Taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.