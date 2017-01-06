Tax tips for 2017

It's a new year and along with new beginnings it is also time to start thinking about filing taxes. While the tax deadline is not till April 15, if you are hoping for a refund there are tips to make filing go smoother.

The first step to getting your taxes filed is to make sure you find a tax preparer who is knowledgeable about the new tax laws. Tax laws seem to change from year to year so it is really important that your tax preparer has in depth knowledge of the new laws.

"People who could be receiving earned income or advanced child tax credit need to know the IRS won't be releasing those refunds till after February 15," said World Finance manager in Blackfoot Kyaties Nelson.