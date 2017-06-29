Team McLaughlin wins Celebrate Blackfoot Golf Scramble

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The annual Celebrate Blackfoot Scramble gathered up 16 teams and in the process raised $1,880 which will go to Celebrate Blackfoot for future events.

When all the dust and grass settled, Team McLaughlin came home in first place with a net score of 27 for the nine hole event. Team members were Aaron McLaughlin, Chad Trappett, Farren Hunt and Briton Anthony.

"We played really well as a team, it was a total team effort," Chad Trappet said. "We all hit some good shots and we all hit some that weren't so good, but we picked each other up and that was the key."

