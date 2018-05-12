Tennis qualifies eight to state tournament

The Blackfoot High School Tennis team had a solid run through the District 5-6 Tournament this week, with the boys finishing second as a team and the girls checking in third as a team. The team also qualified eight players to next week's 4A Idaho State Tennis Championships to be held at the Boise Swim and Racquet Club on Friday and Saturday, May 18-19.

