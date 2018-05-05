Tennis takes down Highland on senior night

The Blackfoot High School Tennis team wrapped up the regular season by sending their three seniors off with a 5-1 win over 5A Highland. The win, and the ensuing seeding meeting on Monday, should bode well for the Broncos who have had a very successful regular season for the boys team. The girls team, with a lot of youth on the team, fell to Highland by a 5-1 score.

