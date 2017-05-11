Tennis thriving at district tournament

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot Bronco tennis team began play in the District V/VI tournament in Pocatello and after the first of two days of competition are in good position to send a number of teams on to the state tournament next week in Boise.

"We had a good day of tennis today, moving a number of players and teams on in the brackets," Head Coach Ame Johnson said. "All three boys in in the singles are still alive as are both of our mixed doubles teams and both of the boys doubles teams. Only one of our girls doubles teams is still alive for Friday action."

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.