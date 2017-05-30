Teton Lakes Golf Course offers GolfBoard rentals

Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg unveiled a new addition in its pro shop Thursday.

The course has four GolfBoards for rent and all four were rented Thursday, said Chris Lee, a pro shop employee.

Golf Digest described the GolfBoard as “a combination of electronic snowboard and golf cart that allows you to traverse the course by maneuvering the device while standing on it.” The GolfBoard received the magazine’s 2016 Editor’s Choice award.

GolfBoarding, the brainchild of Bally Total Fitness Founder Don Wildman and famed big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, allows users to turn by simply transferring their body weight in a carving motion akin to snowboarding or surfing, a Teton Lakes news release said.

“We are really excited to bring GolfBoard to Rexburg and Teton Lakes,” Duffy McFarland, the course’s PGA Director of Golf, said in the release. “These boards will add to our customers’ experience at our facility, and will expand their options. We are always looking for ways to make the game even more enjoyable then it already is.”

The GolfBoards are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. GolfBoards are offered at more than 250 courses worldwide, according to golfboard.com.

Lee said Teton Lakes rents the board for $10 for nine holes and $20 for 18 holes and that course officials are considering adding more GolfBoards to its rental fleet.

For information, call Teton Lakes Golf Course at 208-359-3036.