Thelin needs help to get to contest

Costumer Annette Thelin is one of the five finalists who qualified to enter the National Costumers Association Student Creative Scholarship Event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, July 22. She graduated from Snake River High School last spring and also works at the Blackfoot Public Library.

Thelin designed and created a Cinderella transformation dress. The dress is designed for MacKenzie Morrison who will be a senior at Snake River this fall. When first viewed, the dress is pink plain. As Morrison pulls on the cumber bun, the dress changes—in front of your eyes—from pink to sparkling blue. The transformation takes seconds.

To see the dress transform, visit the website, YouCaring, and then enter the name, Angelina Thelin.

