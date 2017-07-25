Thelin wins first place in costumers contest

Costumer Annette (Nettie) Thelin of Pingree won first place at the National Costumers' Association Student Creative Scholarship Event in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, July 22.

Five finalists from across the country competed in this event.

"Two sent their projects in by Skype; three of us were at the event," Thelin said.

For this competition, she designed and created a "Cinderella Transformation Dress." The dress was designed for MacKenzie Morrison who will be a senior at Snake River this fall. When first seen, the dress is plain pink. As Morrison pulls on the cumber bun, the dress changes—in front of your eyes—from pink to sparkling blue. The transformation takes seconds.

