Think Bigger Blackfoot holds first meeting

The community organization Think Bigger Blackfoot met Tuesday night at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge to discuss the prospects of creating a recreational district and in the future a recreational facility. Bingham County residents Roy Breshears, Ashlee Howell and LeAnne Salinas facilitated the meeting.

"Our intent with this coalition is to mobilize the citizens in creating the recreation center that we're focused on," Howell said. "The purpose of this coalition is to support a dialogue and generate interest and action in building a beautiful new multi-use facility including a pool for the residents of Blackfoot and surrounding area. It is time to get on the same page and make something truly unique happen. This is a civil and productive input only if your purpose does not align with ours you will be asked to leave."

People who were at the meeting listened and had questions for the group. Some also had concerned about the burden of the facility being placed on the tax payers in Blackfoot and Bingham County. While some people had concerns they agreed that a pool is needed.

See the full story in Wednesday's Morning News.