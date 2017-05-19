'Think Bigger Blackfoot' is organizing

The organization, "Think Bigger Blackfoot," wants to build a recreation center in Blackfoot. It's inaugural meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. To find the location of the meeting, visit the Facebook page, Think Bigger Blackfoot.

Organizers are Roy Breshears, LeAnne Salinas and Ashley Howell.

"I would like to see a recreation (rec) center built with a swimming pool in it," Breshears said. "I've had this idea for a couple years.

"The recent election helped to get this idea in gear," he said. "People on both sides of the aisle are passionate about their position. A recreation center could be an idea to bridge the gap; that more people could get behind it.

