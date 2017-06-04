Thometz - Lattimer headline MMA card at Sho-Ban Events Center

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Scott Thometz likes to challenge himself. He has been doing it all his life, from his days as a high school wrestler at Borah High School to when he took on the best that the Pac-12 had while wrestling at Boise State University to his current challenges as a MMA fighter.

"I have a 10-6 professional record in MMA, but I like the challenge of facing other disciplines in the ring," Thometz said. "I know my opponent (Kerry Lattimer) and I respect him but I will be ready to do my thing when I face him."

Thometz runs his own gym and teaches and coaches a number of different people in Jiu Jitsu. In fact, Thometz has been at the National Jiu-Jitsu Tournament, coaching some of his pupils as they try to accomplish one of their dreams in winning a championship.

