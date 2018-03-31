Three Blackfoot athletes sign letters of intent
FRED DAVIS
Saturday, March 31, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
Three Blackfoot High School senior athletes have signed letter of intents to attend colleges in the area and continue their athletic careers in the process.
Junior Labra, an all conference player on the Blackfoot Bronco soccer team for the past four seasons, has signed with North Idaho College and will join other Blackfoot athletes at the school.
