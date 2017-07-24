Three new school trustees in Shelley

Three trustees were sworn into office during the July meeting of the Shelley School Board last Thursday. Brian Osterman and Lisa Marlow were elected in November. The board members then unanimously approved the appointment of Cole Clinger to complete the term of office of Zone 3 trustee Jamey Higham, who had resigned.

The board was reorganized. Clinger was elected chair, Scott Fredrickson was elected vice-chair, Marlow was elected clerk and Osterman was elected treasurer.

The trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month except for December when they will meet on Thursday, Dec. 14. There may also be a conflict in March 2018 but that will be resolved closer to March.

