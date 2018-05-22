Three teachers at Firth to retire

With 93 years of teaching experience between them, Peggy Murray, Mary Harshbarger and Janice Anthony will retire from teaching in the Firth School District. A reception in their honor took place in the A.W. Johnson Elementary Library on Monday evening. Murray has taught 32 years; 30 in the Firth School District. She has taught kindergarten, first grade and music.

Harshbarger has taught 30 years; 27 at Firth. She has taught first, second, third grades and worked as a counselor.

Anthony has been the Consumer Science teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Firth High School for 31 years.

