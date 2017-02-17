Three time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong visits BPAC

Three time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong gave an inspiring speech to students from Blackfoot High School and Independence High School at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Friday.

The BPAC was filled with students listening as Armstrong told them about her experiences with the four Olympic games she competed in. She explained that while it is important to have goals it is also important to have a vision.

"Having a vision inspires action," Armstrong said.

Armstrong told the audience that going into the Olympic Games in London her vision was having her two year old son on the podium with her.

"Seeing my son up on the podium with me is what got me up every morning to train," Armstrong said.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.