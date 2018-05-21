The tiny office with the biggest job in Blackfoot

It's a part of the City of Blackfoot without a building, heavy equipment or staff; yet nothing important happens to any of Blackfoot's infrastructure without first crossing the sole desk in the sole office of public works.

Richard Mangum is the director of public works for the City of Blackfoot. He first started working for the city in 1981 when he joined the water department. In 1997, he became the superintendent of the water department and in 2015 he took over public works.

"I don't deal with day-to-day operations," Mangum explained. "I work under the radar."

Mangum comes across as quite modest and one must prod a bit to discover that nothing happens to Blackfoot's infrastructure without his supervision and approval.

RFPs are not the only thing that Mangum handles. He supervises the water, wastewater, sanitation, streets, airport and parks departments—essentially, if it concerns infrastructure, it's within Mangum's realm of responsibility.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.