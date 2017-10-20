Today is the last day of the Elk Craft Sale

Cora John, age 5, enjoys her new doll she received at the Elks Craft Sale. Many vendors are taking part in the craft sale that continues today, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St., Blackfoot.Pauline Sweet uses shells in her art work. 'I gathered the shells during my 21 years wintering in Mexico.' Her art work is for sale at the Elks Craft Sale. Many vendors are taking part in the craft sale that continues today, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St., Blackfoot. Selling southwest earrings is Tina Williams at the Elks Craft Sale. Many vendors are taking part in the craft sale that continues today, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St., Blackfoot.
Friday, October 20, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

