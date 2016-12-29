Top 10 — #3 Patriot Field

On Veterans' Day, under bright skies, a flag-raising and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Patriot Field. This veterans' memorial is located at the corner of W. Francis and N. Ash; it is south of the Bingham County Courthouse and west of Deseret Industries.

Patriots Field is designed to honor Bingham County residents who served in the military from WWI to the present.

Speaking about Patriot Field, Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "I think it is a beautiful addition. It's a visual reminder of the sacrifices made for us. I hope the community takes advantage of it (as he looked out the window to see the sled marks on the hills.)

Friends and/or families are asked to supply the names of veterans who who were killed in action or are missing in action. These veterans need to joined the military service out of Bingham County.

County employee Scott Summers and Scott Reese are compiling a list of names of service members. The names of those who were Prisoners of War (POWs) or Missing in Action (MIAs) will be engraved on the wall at the back of the memorial.

To submit the names of veterans, call Summers at (208) 782-3177 or on his cell phone at (208) 643-5678. An application is being developed to include the names of all who served the nation in the military from Bingham County.

