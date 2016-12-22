Top 10 stories of 2016

STORY # 10

Winter storms blast through Blackfoot

After living through some fairly mild winters over the past five years, Blackfoot and surrounding areas have been the recent victims of a large amount of snowfall and frigid Arctic-like temperatures.

And the bad news is that the official beginning of winter was Wednesday.

The first storm, after a very mild November (some days even setting record highs), took place on Dec. 7 when three inches fell.

Several inches of snow will likely fall on Eastern Idaho’s mountains over the weekend as a series of storms moves through the region.

A week later, more than nine inches was dumped on surrounding areas from Rexburg to Pocatello, along with even colder — sometimes single-digit and even sub-zero — weather.

The results of such extremes have caused more than 100 area accidents, including several deaths.

Then, on Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement and hazardous weather warning alerting the public of the snow, which is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue to fall through Sunday and possibly into next week.

Up to six inches of fresh snow could accumulate in Eastern Idaho’s mountains this weekend.

Communities at lower elevations such as Blackfoot, Pocatello and Idaho Falls will see rain instead of snow.

The weather service reports that the valley rain and mountain snow could continue in the region through Christmas Day.

Motorists are being asked to use caution while driving in Eastern Idaho this weekend due to the slick conditions region-wide and reduced visibility in the mountains because of blowing snow.

Daytime highs in Eastern Idaho through Tuesday should mostly be in the teens, while nighttime lows are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.

The winter storms passing through the region will also result in weekend snow in Idaho’s central mountains where up to a foot of the white stuff could fall.

Much of Utah, Wyoming and Montana will likely see snow as well, according to the weather service.

