Top-flight Comic-Con coming to Pocatello

Whether you’re mad for Marvel movies or ga-ga for graphic novels, one thing is certain, we all have our inner geek to deal with. Until now, though, we’ve had to satisfy that urge with just films and/or comic books. But fear not, for three days next autumn, several locations in Pocatello will host the inaugural Snake River Comic-Con (short for comic book convention).

A mini-convention was held last year at the Marshall Public Library, but this one promises to be a major undertaking with gusts and other treats at three major venues.

“Boise has several of these conventions and Salt Lake City has a huge affair, while Eastern Idaho doesn’t have any,” said Tanglwyst de Holloway, one of the owners of Snake River Comic-Con and a veteran costume designer (and the daughter of an original NASA communications expert, who now resides in Blackfoot). “Everyone has a love for action and fantasy, now local people will have a venue to attend and have a great time and save a lot of money.”

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, the Snake River Comic-Con will be held at the Red Lion Hotel, the Clarion Inn and the Mountain View Event Center with events going on at all of them almost simultaneously. The chairman (Helen Might) and vice-chair (Shawn Lowry) are both from Pocatello.

John Farmer, a world famous typographer and de Holloway’s partner in this effort, added, “If people get tickets to the Salt Lake Comic-Con for the entire three days, you will have to pay for a hotel room and food and travel expenses, it can cost up to $500 for a person to attend.

“We thought there was no reason for people in Southeast Idaho to pay that much or travel that far. There’s plenty of interest here and all of us have decades of experience putting events together.”

Tanglwyst de Holloway started costuming with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 1985. Some 30 years later, her repertoire includes more than 500 Comic-Con appearances with more than a dozen books written on the subject.

“We (her and John) were at the first Salt Lake City convention several years ago,” she said. “More than 125,000 people went to it, and even news anchors there were really jaded until they saw some of our guests, but then they were like little kids in a candy store, so, yes, Everyone has that geek moment.”

Farmer admits that the guest line-up for this first Snake River event may not be familiar to many, but he said that each of them has made great strides and earned much success in their respective skill sets. These guests include Cat Rambo, who has 200-plus fiction publications including stories in “Asimov’s,” “Clarkesworld Magazine” and “The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction.”

Also attending is Russ Adams, an award-winning special effects artist familiar to worldwide audiences for his work on Jim Henson’s “Creature Shop Challenge,” the highly-rated SyFy Channel reality series; Christine Taylor-Butler, the author of more than 80 books for children and young adults; David Vincent, a voice actor in such TV shows as “Bleach,” “Fate: Zero” and “Kill la Kill,” as well as video games like “Fire Emblem: Fates,” “Final Fantasy XV: Kingsglaive” and “Star Wars: Battlefront”; and Steve Warky Nunez, an award-winning singer, lyricist, composer, editor and actor for video games, film, audiobooks, and more.

In addition to this, the opportunity to purchase gifts and merchandise and just browse about, there will be costume contests, autograph sessions, teas, photo booths, concerts, raves, games, lectures, Steampunk mermaids in the hotel swimming pools, a Victorian ball and even a burlesque show (for those 18 and above), among other amenities.

“There is definitely going to be something going on here for just about anyone,” de Holloway added. “Lots of excitement and fun and we are really looking forward to it.” Farmer said that they are already looking for volunteers to help at the convention and three-day and

VIP passes can be pre-ordered at a special discount price of $35 an $80, respectively. “We think this is and unbelievable bargain,” he said. “The VIP ticket is especially amazing, with everything that is going on, it gives almost unfettered access to the big shows and parties.”

There is also the possibility of a one-day pass for those who cannot attend all three.

For more information on reservations, contact the Red Lion Hotel or the Clarion and ask for the convention rate. For details on the convention itself, visit snakerivercomiccon.com.