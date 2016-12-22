Top story number nine "City annexation brings Basic American Foods into city limits
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot City Council members unanimously approved the annexation of several properties west of the river; two tracts of Basic American Foods property, G&M Investments, Garth and Julie VanOrden, James and Holly Parsons (Blackfoot Animal Clinic), Groveland Real estate, John and Maxine Dewey and Non-Pareil Processing.
Larry Larsen, Attorney for Basic American, stated that the annexation of the two tracts of Basic American property did not meet the legal standards of annexation.
