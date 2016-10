THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A

* TORNADO WARNING FOR...

EASTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO...

EAST CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO...

SOUTHERN TETON COUNTY IN EASTERN IDAHO...

NORTH CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO...

* UNTIL 915 PM MDT

* AT 817 PM MDT...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WAS LOCATED

NEAR BLACKFOOT RESERVOIR. THE TORNADIC STORM WAS NEARLY STATIONARY.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

SWAN VALLEY...BLACKFOOT RESERVOIR...NORTHERN PALISADES RESERVOIR...

IRWIN...HENRY AND GRAYS LAKE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST

FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE

HOME OR OUTDOORS...MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT TAKE SHELTER UNDER HIGHWAY OVERPASSES. IF YOU

CANNOT SAFELY DRIVE AWAY FROM THE TORNADO...AS A LAST RESORT...EITHER

PARK YOUR VEHICLE AND STAY PUT...OR ABANDON YOUR VEHICLE AND LIE DOWN

IN A LOW LYING AREA AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

TORNADOES ARE EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO SEE AND CONFIRM AT NIGHT. DO NOT

WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW!