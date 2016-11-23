Tragedy inspires invention

Blackfoot resident Cindy Covington invented a shield for the toilette to help moms who have the dirty job of potty training little boys.

"The Potty Protector is more then a shield for your toilet, it's a time saver for mom," Covington said.

As most moms with little boys (and big boys) know cleaning up after them in the bathroom is a messy, daily chore. The Potty Protector, clips to the toilette preventing and reducing much of the mess. The Potty Protector is made from a light weight and flexible polyethylene plastic and infused with a sanitary slip-agent that sheds liquid in seconds. It is easy to clean and store, and fits every toilet shape and size.