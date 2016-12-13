Traveling field trip goes to Wapello Elementary

The fifth-grade students at Wapello Elementary received a lesson in Newton's law of inertia. Alana Jensen, Communications and Environmental Education Manager with Wastren Advantage Inc., operator of the Department of Energy's Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research (ESER), brought her traveling field trip, Force and Motion, to the students Tuesday.

She explained the law of inertia, telling the students, an object in motion stays in motion and an object at rest stays at rest unless a force (pushing or pulling) acts upon it.

"Things that are heavy have more inertia," Jensen said.