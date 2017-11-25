Tri-County Task Force on Bingham County roads on Saturday

Sheriff's deputies head out at the start their ten-hour shift as part of the Tri-County Task Force on Saturday. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has worked the last year to form a Tri-County Task Force DUI saturation to help benefit citizens in Bingham, Bannock, Madison, Jefferson and Caribou counties. These sheriffs' deputies volunteered to be part of the first Tri-County Task Force on Saturday. They were assigned to arrest drivers for DUI, drugs, speeding, left of center and driving aggressively.
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

More patrols were on duty Saturday night in Bingham County. They were part of the first "Driving Under the Influence saturation" that is part of the Tri-County Sheriff's Association Task Force. Sheriffs' deputies participating are from Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Jefferson and Madison counties.
Their assigned duty is arrest drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) or drug offenses, speeding, left of center and driving aggressively.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has worked the past year to establish this DUI task force.
