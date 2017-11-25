Tri-County Task Force on Bingham County roads on Saturday

More patrols were on duty Saturday night in Bingham County. They were part of the first "Driving Under the Influence saturation" that is part of the Tri-County Sheriff's Association Task Force. Sheriffs' deputies participating are from Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Jefferson and Madison counties.

Their assigned duty is arrest drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) or drug offenses, speeding, left of center and driving aggressively.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has worked the past year to establish this DUI task force.

