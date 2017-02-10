Trial of Anthony Ish continues

The trial of Anthony Ish from Fort Hall continued on Thursday in Federal Judge Edward Lodge's courtroom in the U.S. District Courthouse in Pocatello.

Ish, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darrell Auck, 44, also from Fort Hall. Auck's body has not been recovered.

The alleged shooting took place at a birthday party for Ish on Oct. 14, 2014.

Ish was indicted in September 2015 for Auck's death.

On Thursday afternoon, the government presented information to the jury of 10 men and four women to establish a foundation that Auck is dead. The jury heard testimony from medical record officials from Bingham Memorial Hospital, the Power County Hospital and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center who testified that they have no record of Darrell Auck on or after Oct. 14, 2014.

Randy Thompson, Superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Fort Hall Agency, testified that Auck has not appeared to collect his Individual Indian Money (IIM) Accounts. These are tribal allottees (allotments).

Terry Racehorse, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Enrollment Superintendent, who is in charge of enrollment and membership records testified that Auck has not picked up any of his per capita payments.